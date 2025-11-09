Why LSU fired coach Brian Kelly and who is the interim vs Alabama? All on Frank Wilson

LSU Athletics announced a leadership change in its football program last month, firing head coach Brian Kelly after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M that dropped the Tigers to 5-3 on the season. The decision, made by athletic director Scott Woodward, ended Kelly's four-year stint in Baton Rouge, where he compiled a 34-13 record but failed to meet the program's championship expectations. Interim head coach Frank Wilson of the LSU Tigers looks on during warmups prior to facing the Alabama Crimson Tide(Getty Images via AFP)

Associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson is serving as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, including the critical matchup against Alabama.

“The journey began with great expectations with my own vision of how to get there,” Kelly said. “Sometimes the journey does not end the way we hope.

“But when I think of our time together, I will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish. ... The roar of Death Valley when we beat Alabama. The losses will always hurt, but I will remember all the wins."

Kelly's dismissal comes with a hefty financial price tag, as LSU owes him a buyout of approximately $54 million, the second-largest in FBS history behind Texas A&M's $76 million payout to Jimbo Fisher in 2023.

Scott Woodward was ousted days after Kelly.

Who is Frank Wilson?

Wilson, a New Orleans native and LSU alum, steps into the role with deep ties to the program. He previously served as the Tigers' running backs coach and recruiting coordinator under Les Miles from 2010-2015, helping sign top classes and developing NFL talents like Leonard Fournette.

Wilson left for a head coaching job at UTSA (2016-2019, 19-29 record) and McNeese State (2020-2021), before returning to LSU in 2022 as associate head coach under Kelly. His interim stint will focus on salvaging the season, with tight ends coach Alex Atkins taking over play-calling duties.