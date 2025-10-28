Ever since news about LSU parting ways with head coach Brian Kelly broke, rumors have been surfacing about what is next for the Tigers, and who is paying the money to make it happen. A WDSU report revealed that LSU Board of Supervisors Chairman Scott Ballard has confirmed that the buyout for Kelly’s contract will come from self-generated athletic funds and private donors, but not state education money. Brian Kelly's LSU buyout is sorted; first details on mystery donor footing the bill (Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The outlet reported that according to insiders, a major private donor is covering the bulk of the buyout. The identity of the donor, however, has not been made public.

While the donor has not been identified, fans have speculated that some familiar names tied to LSU athletics may be involved. Among those whose names have come under speculation are Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and even Shaquille O’Neal. Both of them are longtime supporters of the university and its sports programs.

Fans and taxpayers need not worry

WDSU reporter Travers Mackel shared the news in an X post, writing, in part that Ballard has said “no university functions, programs, jobs or educational opportunities will be cut or touched, all money for the Kelly buyout is coming from private donors and self generated @LSU football funds.”

Ballard himself stressed in a statement that fans and taxpayers do not need to worry about education funds being diverted to pay off Kelly’s contract. “We are not taking anything here from education or academics,” he said. “This is purely for athletics… It’s not coming from the English department, the French department, the business school, or scholarships.”

Ballard even opened up about rumors that Governor Jeff Landry influenced the decision. He called the governor “intense but not involved” in coaching or contract details.

While there is widespread curiosity, as well as controversy, around the buyout, Ballard has expressed confidence in LSU’s decisions. “LSU requires a great coach — we are the best coaching job in the country,” he said.