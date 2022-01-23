NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal gifts shoes, coat to little boy who was crying. Watch

Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq, is not only a former NBA icon but is a pro at winning hearts off the court as well. In this video shared on Instagram, viewers can see how a little boy’s day was made when he came across Shaq at a store where he had come to get a new coat.

The caption to the video is quite detailed and it explains how the little boy was being cranky until a tall man walked up to him and asked him what was wrong. It further reads, “I couldn’t believe my eyes as I was crying. I told him I got in trouble from my dad for not listening while in the store. Shaq said “go give your dad a hug and tell him you’re sorry.” I did just that as he lectured me about listening to my parents and followed with a question asking me why I didn't get shoes today. My parents just came to get me a coat. Shaquille O’Neal then said let’s go pick out some shoes. He blessed me with two pairs of shoes, my coat and my dad some socks.”

The tiny fan was left gushing and further added, “He even watched my basketball videos and told me I was a beast point guard.” The video is extremely sweet to watch and shows how the little boy reacted. It also showcases how adorably Shaq accompanied him to get him the shoes and coat that he very much deserved.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 12, this video has received more than 29,000 likes. It has also accumulated several supportive comments from people who couldn't stop appreciating the sport legend and the generosity that he’s well-known for.

“This man is amazing, he's always blessing people and giving back! May God bless him with a long life,” posted an Instagram user. “Shaq is such a giver. God bless him and that family,” wrote another. “Once in a lifetime talent/person. He’s beyond humbled and is always giving back. Much respect,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

