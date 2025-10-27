Brian Kelly update: LSU ‘in talks’ over firing decision, Louisiana governor reportedly involved

Amid massive pressure to sack LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, it was reported Sunday that the Louisiana State University is in a high-profile boardroom discussion on the future of Kelly, in which the Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, is also reportedly involved. LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that LSU executives are holding "high-level" discussions on Kelly's future, but "no immediate resolution is expected." He added that in the absence of a permanent president at LSU, Gov. Landry is a key part of the discussions.

Calls for Kelly's firing have grown with the program's three-back-to-back losses in the 2025 college football season, with the latest coming against Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. The loss against Texas was seemingly a tipping point for the LSU Tigers fans, as the program fell out of the Top 25, and calls for the 64-year-old to be fired have grown massively since.

The Louisiana State University is currently in a complicated situation with the search for a permanent president ongoing. In the absence of the president, the governor has become involved in the decision and is holding key meetings with the board on the future of Brian Kelly and possible replacements, Dellenger reported.

The report added that among the topics that are under discussion are Kelly's massive $53 million buyout, which, according to him, could be eased because of the offset language.

Gov. Landry is a key part of the talks and "is expected, if he hasn't already, to meet with key donors & board members," the report noted.

Brian Kelly Replacements: Jimbo Fischer to Brent Kay

With LSU out of the top 25, there is a lot of chatter around the future of Brian Kelly, as well as possible replacements for the veteran SEC coach.

Among the names being touted to take over after Kelly are Joe Brady, the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator; Jimbo Fisher, former coach of Texas A&M; Jon Sumrall, the current coach of the Tulane Green Waves, and Brent Kay of Georgia Tech.

However, all this chatter remains just speculation now, as a decision on Brian Kelly's sacking is still not considered imminent.