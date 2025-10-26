Brian Kelly replacements at LSU: From Jimbo Fisher to Brent Key- See list of potential candidates

LSU coach Brian Kelly is facing massive backlash after the Tigers suffered their third loss in the 2025 college football season. After No. 3 Texas A&M beat No. 20 LSU 49-25 on Saturday, several fans demanded Kelly be sacked from his post. Here are some potential replacements for Brian Kelly, as per The Sporting News. LSU coach Brian Kelly faces backlash after the Tigers lost to Texas A&M. See list of potential candidates.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Jimbo Fisher, former Texas A&M coach

Jimbo Fisher, 60, had a $77 million buyout and hasn't been a coach for the past two seasons after he was sacked at Texas A&M. From 2000 to 2006, Fisher worked as an offensive coordinator at LSU. He finished with a 45-25 record at Texas A&M from 2018–23, and earned a national championship at Florida State in 2013.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Joe Brady, 36, oversaw LSU's passing offense during their 2019 push for a national championship. With an all-time offense that included Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow, the Tigers averaged 48.4 points per game during that season. Brady, who is currently in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills, decided to pursue a career in the NFL.

James Franklin, former Penn State coach

With a 104-45 record at Penn State, James Franklin, 53, is one of the board's top prospects. He finished with a 24-15 record at Vanderbilt from 2011–13, and the Nittany Lions advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals the previous season. However, one must also keep in mind that before their 2018 and 2020 postseason appearances, Brian Kelly led Notre Dame to a BCS championship game.

Jon Sumrall, Tulane coach

The 43-year-old Jon Sumrall is 38-10 between Troy and Tulane. Having a 15-6 record, which includes a 10-1 record in the American Conference, Sumrall has had two successful seasons with the Green Wave. Sumrall is a rising coach who will soon be in the Power 4. He has SEC experience as an Ole Miss linebackers coach, too.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech

The 47-year-old Brent Key's stock at Georgia Tech has grown. The Yellow Jackets are now in the mix for the College Football Playoffs with an 8-0 record. From 2016 to 2018, Key also coached Alabama's offensive line. However, the Alabama native might find it difficult to convince LSU to accept him since he is currently at his alma mater.

