AP Top 25 shuffle in store after No. 2 Miami and No. 10 LSU defeated

No. 2 Miami was shocked at home by unranked Louisville, which entered the game as a 13 1/2-point underdog. Not long after that, Minnesota finished off No. 25 Nebraska, 24-6.

All that came before the college football spotlight turned to the Southeastern Conference, which is where three of the five Associated Press Top 25 matchups are set on Saturday.

No. 5 Mississippi and No. 9 Georgia square off in the only head-to-head meeting between top 10 teams this week. The Rebels haven't won in Athens since 1996. Both teams are looking for more polished performances after winning games that turned unexpectedly difficult.

Other top matchups include Tennessee at Alabama, and Utah at BYU.

– No. 17 Vanderbilt improved to 6-1 on Saturday with a 31-24 victory over LSU. Diego Pavia accounted for three touchdowns, running two in for the score and finding tight end Cole Spence for a third touchdown.

– No. 12 Georgia Tech remained undefeated on Saturday with a 27-18 thriller against ACC foe Duke. The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and could crack the top 10 as a result.

– No. 10 LSU's future in the top 10 is murky after falling to Vanderbilt on Saturday. It's LSU's second loss of the season, with its first being three weeks ago against Ole Miss.

– No. 2 Miami was left stunned on Friday night, losing 24-21 to Louisville. It was a rough night for quarterback Carson Beck, who was picked off four times by the Cardinals’ defense. Beck, a Heisman front-runner up to this point, had thrown just three interceptions in five games before the Week 8 loss.

– No. 25 Nebraska fell 24-6 to an unranked Minnesota team on Friday night. Minnesota sacked quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times, a program record. The Cornhuskers entered the rankings last week after a 34-31 win over Maryland.

— Louisville could crack the rankings for the first time this season after upsetting No. 2 Miami on the road. The Cardinals controlled the game from start to finish, starting with an early lead and culminating with two fourth-quarter interceptions.

