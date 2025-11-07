Lebron James injury update: Lakers star's return timeline set; next steps revealed

Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James, 40, has been cleared to resume contact basketball activities as he works his way back from a sciatica diagnosis that sidelined him at the start of his record 23rd NBA season. LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors(Getty Images via AFP)

According to reports, James will be re-evaluated in “approximately 1-2 weeks,” marking the next major step in his rehabilitation process.

Read More: LeBron James injury: Lakers star could move to G League practice; return vs Jazz

Sports Illustrated reported that his first live 5-on-5 scrimmage is expected to happen either in practice with the team’s G League affiliate or once the Lakers return from their road trip.

Coach JJ Redick emphasised that while there is no fixed return date, the organisation is hopeful James can suit up around mid-November.

However, the Lakers are faring well even with James on the sidelines. The Lakers opened their campaign at 7-2. The team has leaned heavily on stars like Luka Dončić (40.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game) and Austin Reaves (31.1 points and 9.3 assists per game) this season, when the two were not injured.

Read More: Austin Reaves sends hilarious message to Luka Doncic and LeBron James

Beyond Dončić and Reaves, Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Ayton and Mracus Smart have given the Lakers a defensive edge.

The team has seen multiple line-up instabilities throughout the season. However, the Lakers are still thriving with the sixth-best offensive rating in the league.

With James's return scheduled, it will be a task for Redick to figure out the adjustments between his current star players, Dončić and Reaves, and James's preferred style of play. CBS Sports writes, "All three of James, Dončić and Reaves will have to give a bit to make it all work, with Reaves likely the one to cede the most responsibility to the other two.

King James's return to the floor is highly anticipated among fans and rivals alike as the season comes to full swing.