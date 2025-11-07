Antonio Brown extradition row: Ex-Steelers star's last update before arrest; 'winning days'

The United States have extradited and arrested former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in the attempted murder case against him in Florida. Brown, who was in Dubai, was flown back to New York City this week, and will be taken to South Florida, where he allegedly shot an individual at a celebrity boxing event. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets,(AP)

Amid his extradition and arrest, his last story on Instagram has surfaced. In it, the former wide receiver boasted that he has made $13,000 betting on sports. The story was posted in partnership with a sports betting company, just an hour before the news of his arrest broke.

Here's the story:

Antonio Brown's Instagram story just an hour before the news of the extradition broke.(ab/Instagram)

Brown is accused of shooting at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu at a celebrity boxing event hosted by streamer Aidin Ross in May 2025. Nantambu told the media that Brown “snapped” at him at the event and attempted to shoot him during an argument.

"Miami Police confirm that U.S. Marshals have apprehended Antonio Brown and that he has been extradited to the U.S.," Miami police spokesperson Michael Vega told NBC News, confirming the deportation.

Brown has denied the charges against him. Regarding the videos of gunshots ringing out at the event, Browns lawyers have argued that the 37-year-old acted in self defense.

TMZ reported that federal agents extradited Brown from Dubai and flew him back to New York where he was handed over to the New York Police Department. He is set to be transported to South Florida where he will face the attempted murder charges against him.

What Brown Has Said About The Incident

Back in May, when the allegations first surfaced, Browns addressed the incident in a post on X. Dated May 17, 2025, Brown claimed that the he acted in self-defense because a group of men "tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me."

"Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED," he wrote.

As of now, his lawyers have not reacted to the extradition.