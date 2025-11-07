Antonio Brown net worth: How rich is ex-Bucs star amid Miami shooting row?

Former NFL star Antonio Brown, who faced arrest on Thursday in connection with a shooting outside an influencer-boxing event, sees his financial standing under renewed scrutiny. Antonio Brown was extradited from Dubai in the Miami shooting case(AP)

As per Celebrity Net Worth, citing court filings, Brown's net worth in 2025 is approximately -$3 million. The former Pro Bowl star filed for bankruptcy in Florida in May 2024, declaring $50,000 in assets and around $3 million in debt. However, under Florida law, a filer's primary residence is protected from bankruptcy proceedings.

The 37-year-old’s financial collapse followed years of legal battles, unpaid child care support, and failed business ventures. According to the Times Union, documents filed in the federal bankruptcy court show Brown listed multiple creditors, including former agents, a marketing firm, and unpaid child support obligations.

Brown's main home remains in his possession

Despite his financial woes, Brown continues to hold one of his most valuable assets- a $9 million mansion in Fort Lauderdale, which he purchased for $6.6 million in 2016. Under Florida’s homestead protection law, a filer’s primary residence cannot be seized during bankruptcy proceedings, meaning Brown’s luxury property remains shielded, realtor.com reported.

Brown's post-football career has been defined by controversy

Once considered one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers, Brown’s post-football career has been defined by controversy. Following his high-profile exits from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he ventured into rap music. However, his musical pursuits failed to stabilize his finances.

Brown has also faced several legal challenges in recent years, such as cases involving a Florida-based music promoter and the assault of a Florida-based truck driver. Brown's also faced accusations of unpaid wages, according to multiple reports.

His recent arrest followed an alleged altercation outside a boxing event in which multiple shots were fired; no injuries were reported.