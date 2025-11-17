Thomas Massie tears into Trump over attack on his marriage, reveals his wife's stunning reaction, 'He's mad that he…'

Donald Trump's rival, Thomas Massie, has responded after the president initiated a fierce critique of his recent marriage. The President launched an extraordinarily personal attack on Massie, 54, and his 36-year-old spouse, Carolyn Grace Moffa, on Friday, coinciding with the Kentucky Republican's efforts to disclose documents pertaining to the crimes of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Donald Trump criticized Thomas Massie's recent marriage, mocking him on social media. Massie responded humorously, downplaying Trump's remarks and labeling them as bullying(REUTERS)

Here's what Trump said

Taking to X, Trump, who himself has been married thrice, wrote: “Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!”

Continuing his tirade against Massie, the POTUS dragged his wife Moffa, saying: “No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

His remarks were made less than two weeks following the marriage of Massie and Moffa in Pennsylvania, a ceremony that took place merely one year after Massie experienced the loss of his wife, Rhonda, who was the mother of their four children.

Thomas Massie claps back at Trump

When questioned about Trump's attack on ABC's This Week, Massie expressed that he was not worried, humorously noting that his new spouse remarked: “I told you we should have invited Donald Trump. He's mad that he didn't get an invitation.”

“'We're taking it with a grain of salt,' Massie continued. 'He's being a bully or trying to be a bully',” he added.

The congressman also rejected Trump's recent endorsement of the former Navy SEAL who is preparing to run against him in the 2026 midterm elections.

He pointed out that the individuals financing Ed Gallrein's campaign are three billionaires, whom he accused of having ties to Epstein.

“Dogs don't bark at parked cars,” Massie stated to ABC's Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

“And we are victorious. I am not weary of winning yet,” he continued, borrowing one of the Trump's favorite phrases as he spoke about the 23,000 damning documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Massie has asserted in the past that the Trump administration is obstructing the publication of the alleged Epstein files to protect the president's associates from potential humiliation.

Massie's comments on Sunday coincided with Marjorie Taylor Greene's criticism of the president, which arose during her widely publicized dispute with Trump regarding the disclosure of the Epstein files.