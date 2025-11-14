John Fetterman hospitalized: What is ventricular fibrillation flare-up? Pennsylvania senator falls near Braddock home

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania suffered a fall near his Braddock home on Thursday. A statement from the Democrat's spokesperson regarding the incident was posted on his X profile. Senator John Fetterman was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh after he fell. (Getty Images via AFP)

“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock.” It noted that Fetterman had been transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh out of ‘abundance of caution’.

“Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up,” the statement continued. It noted that this had led Fetterman to feel light-headed, which led him to fall to the ground and sustain minor injuries to his face.

The senator quipped, “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!,” as per the statement from the spokesperson. “He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen. Senator Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care,” the statement concluded.

Many expressed hopes for a speedy recovery. “Praying you make a full and speedy recovery!!,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “Praying for quick healing.”

What is ventricular fibrillation flare-up?

Ventricular fibrillation or v-fib is the most common deadly arrythmia, as per Cleveland Clinic. This irregular heart rhythm can lead to the heart's lowest chambers beating in an erratic way.

Given that they quiver or twitch instead of expanding the squeezing, the pumping of blood is hindered, as per Cleveland Clinic. Before v-fib, one can feel chest pain, dizziness or lightheadedness, nausea, racing or erratic pulse, heart palpitations, or shortness of breath, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic also noted that it is rare for people to fully recover from v-fib. Complications arising from it can be very well fatal. They include sudden cardiac arrest and death, coma, brain damage, heart muscle damage, liver and kidney failure, the report further added.