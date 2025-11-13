Lancaster airport crash: Did plane crash at 500 Airport Rd in Pennsylvania's Manheim Township? First details out

An emergency was reported at Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County on Thursday, with chatter suggesting there might have been a plane crash. However, when emergency crews responded, they found that a small aircraft had sustained damage during maintenance, Lancaster Online reported. The publication emergency crews had responded around 10:25 am to the area of Airport and Fairview roads near the Sheetz on Route 501.(Facebook/Lancaster Airport)

Earlier several reports indicated that there was an aircraft crash at Lancaster County PA, Manheim Township. “Aircraft crash, 500 Airport Rd. Lancaster airport Reported one aircraft down near the 501 entrance by the sheetz,” the post on Facebook read.

What really happened at Lancaster Airport

The publication emergency crews had responded around 10:25 am to the area of Airport and Fairview roads near the Sheetz on Route 501. Authorities informed that the crash had involved an ultralight aircraft, also known as trike, which are mostly popular among hang gliders.

While the aircraft was undergoing maintenance and engine checks, it had gone over the ramp and flipped over onto the grass. The pilot was in the aircraft at the time and was taken to the Lancaster General Airport, as per local media reports. His condition remains unknown at the time. Initially, the pilot had been working on the craft in the hangar, but then moved it out to the runway, which is when the wind picked it up and tossed the aircraft, WGAL reported the Manheim Township deputy fire chief say.

Reactions to report of crash

Initially people had expressed concern when they didn't know what the circumstances of the accident were. “Praying,” a person wrote on Facebook. However, when it turned out that it was an ultralight, several people expressed surprise, citing the current weather conditions.

“Crazy flying an ultralight with wind conditions today ??????,” a person remarked. Another added, “It’s kinda windy, maybe ultralights shouldn’t be flying.”

As per reports, current wind speeds at Lancaster Airport are between 14-15 kts, which might be challenging for ultralights.