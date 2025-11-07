India likely to initiate medium transport aircraft procurement

The defence ministry is expected to soon initiate the procurement of medium transport aircraft (MTA) to bolster the Indian Air Force’s airlift capabilities, and three global plane makers are expected to compete for the order, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. The IAF is looking for a new transport aircraft in the 18 to 30-tonne cargo carrying capacity to meet its growing airlift needs. (HT Archives)

The defence acquisition council, India’s apex military procurement body, is expected to accord its acceptance of necessity (AoN) for buying up to 80 transport planes by December-end, and the process will result in a tender being issued in early 2026, the people said, asking not to be named. Under India’s defence procurement rules, the AoN by the council is the first step towards buying military equipment.

Those vying for the order include US firm Lockheed Martin with its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Brazilian plane maker Embraer that has offered its KC-390 Millennium aircraft to India and European Airbus Defence and Space with its A-400M. The three-cornered contest to equip IAF with 40 to 80 aircraft is in line with the government’s Make in India initiative to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector --- the winner will set up a production line for the planes in India.

“The IAF already operates the C-130Js and is pleased with its performance, versatility and reliability. Infrastructure is in place for maintenance and training. We look forward to hitting the ground running,” said Lockheed Martin vice president (air mobility and maritime missions) Roderick M McLean.

The US firm has tied up with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), and Embraer has teamed up with Mahindra to bid for the order. Airbus, however, has not yet announced who it will partner with.

The C-130J can carry a load of 20 tonnes, compared to KC-390’s 26 tonnes, and A-400M’s 37 tonnes.

The IAF had requested information on the MTA from foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around three years ago. The information sought included scope of technology transfer; methods to enhance indigenisation and to setup a dedicated manufacturing line, including design, integration and manufacturing processes in India; capability to undertake indigenous production of systems, subsystems, components and spares; and making India a regional or global hub for manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of the equipment.

Lockheed Martin and TASL are in the process of setting up a MRO facility in Bengaluru to support the IAF’s existing fleet of 12 C-130Js as well as other global Super Hercules fleets. The MRO facility will be operational in early 2027, McLean said.

To be sure, Airbus is jointly executing a ₹21,935-crore project with TASL to equip the air force with 56 C-295 aircraft to modernise its transport fleet. In the defence sector, Embraer has so far supplied eight jets to India for VVIP travel and use as airborne early warning and control aircraft.