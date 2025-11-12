Turkish plane crash in Georgia caught on cam, all 20 onboard dead | Video

Visuals circulating on social media showed a Turkish military cargo plane crashing in Georgia, killing twenty soldiers on Tuesday, as investigators scramble to determine the cause. The C-130 aircraft had taken off from Azerbaijan for Turkey and went down in Georgia. Visuals showed the plane breaking apart as it plunged to the ground.(X/@aviationbrk)

Turkey’s defence minister said in a message posted on X, “Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on November 11, 2025, when our C-130 military cargo plane, which had taken off from Azerbaijan en-route to our country, crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.”

Visuals showed the plane breaking apart as it plunged to the ground shortly after taking off from Azerbaijan. All twenty people on board, including the flight crew, died in the crash.

Watch | Turkey plan crash caught on camera

Turkey has not yet disclosed the cause of the accident, but videos captured by witnesses showed the aircraft spinning sideways in the air, with debris seen falling alongside it.

Turkey plane crash

A Turkish investigation team reached the crash site early on Wednesday and began examining the wreckage, which was spread over a large area, according to broadcaster Haberturk.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash and offered his condolences for the “martyrs.” He said, “God willing, we will overcome this accident with the least amount of setbacks possible.”

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Georgia, along with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, also expressed their condolences. The US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, offered his country’s support following the crash.

The C-130 Hercules is a transport aircraft used for carrying cargo, troops and equipment. It is a four-engine turboprop military aircraft capable of operating from rough or unprepared runways for both take-offs and landings.

The aircraft’s design allows it to be adapted for several roles, including as a gunship or for airborne assault and reconnaissance missions. It is considered one of the key tactical airlifters used by armed forces around the world.

With inputs from agencies