Plane crash in Franconia: What happened at 761 Cowpath Road in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania; first details out

A small plane reportedly crashed at Pennsylvania's Franconia Township in Montgomery County, on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place at 761 Cowpath Road. As per a local media report, a small plane reportedly went down in a field. No cause for the plane crash has reportedly been provided yet. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Emergency crews responded and were reportedly assessing the situation. A later update noted that the pilot was able to get out of the aircraft and was reportedly walking around. The crash reportedly took place at around 5:30 pm. As per Montgomery County dispatchers, the pilot suffered some injuries, like bumps and bruises, after the hard landing, Fox 29 reported.

Also Read | What happened to Christian ministry CEO? Alexander Wurm and daughter die after plane taking aid to Jamaica crashes

Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company assisted the Telford Fire Company at the scene of the accident, the publication further noted. VMSC Emergency Medical Services, which responded to the crash, stated on social media that a self-propelled plane had gone down and the pilot was treated on the scene by EMS personnel before being moved to the local hospital for further monitoring.

There was reportedly no word on what caused the crash, or nature and extent of injuries, as authorities continued to investigate the matter, as per the local media report.

What to know about Franconia Township

Franconia Township in Montgomery County is a Second Class Township which has a population of around 13,259 residents. The township spans 14-square miles and has 4,203 households within the area.

What to know about Montgomery County

Montgomery County is colloquially called Montco. It is the third most populous county in Pennsylvania, following Philadelphia and Allegheny, as per a 2020 census report. With the population standing at 856,553 according to the 2020 report, Montgomery County is also the most populous in Pennsylvania among counties lacking a major city.

Norristown is the county seat and the largest city in Montgomery County.