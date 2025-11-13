Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
US House shutdown vote: Which 6 Democrats voted in favor of the spending bill? Details

ByShirin Gupta
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 07:39 am IST

Democratic Reps. Jared Golden, Adam Gray, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Don Davis, Henry Cuellar and Tom Suozzi vote ‘yes’ as on the spending bill.

In a closely watched vote to avert a federal government shutdown, six House Democrats broke with their party to support the short-term government funding bill, while two Republicans opposed it.

Congress votes to reopen the government(Bloomberg)
Jared Golden (Maine), Adam Gray (California), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington), Don Davis (North Carolina), Henry Cuellar (Texas) and Tom Suozzi (New York) voted in favor of the GOP-led funding measure, breaking with most of their caucus.

Two conservative Republicans, Thomas Massie (Kentucky) and Greg Steube (Florida), voted against the bill. They argue the bill failed to include significant spending cuts and border security provisions demanded by their party's right flank.

According to The Hill and CNN, the continuing resolution will fund the government through early 2026 while lawmakers negotiate longer-term spending priorities.

