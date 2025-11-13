Longest government shutdown in US history ends, House passes key funding bill

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a temporary funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in the history of the United States, leaving it for President Donald Trump to sign. The Republican-controlled House voted 222 in favour and 209 against the bill to end the shutdown that paralysed Washington for 43 days. The Republican-controlled House voted 222 in favour and 209 against the bill.(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump is expected to sign the bill later on Wednesday evening, which aims to provide funding for military construction, veterans’ affairs, the Department of Agriculture and Congress until next autumn, and for the rest of the government until the end of January. The White House said the president plans to sign the bill in a ceremony at the Oval Office at 9:45 pm local time.

The total financial impact of the shutdown is not yet known, but the Congressional Budget Office has estimated losses of about $14 billion in economic growth, AFP reported.

What happens next?

The bill reverses the firing of federal employees carried out by the Trump administration since the start of the shutdown. It also protects federal workers from any more layoffs until January and guarantees payment for all affected workers once operations resume.

Funding for the Agriculture Department means those depending on major food assistance programmes will continue to receive benefits for the rest of the financial year without interruption.

Approximately 670,000 furloughed government employees are expected to return to work. Another similar number who continued working without pay, including more than 60,000 air traffic controllers and airport security staff, will receive back pay.

The package includes $203.5 million to strengthen security for lawmakers and $28 million for the protection of Supreme Court justices. It will extend funding until January 30, keeping the federal government on course to add about $1.8 trillion a year to its $38 trillion debt.

The vote came eight days after Democrats won several key elections, which they believe improved their chances of securing an extension of health insurance subsidies that are due to expire at the end of the year. While the deal allows for a Senate vote on the subsidies in December, Speaker Mike Johnson has not made a similar promise in the House yet.

