What is HR 5371? All you need to know as House passes Bill to end government shutdown

The House on Wednesday passed the Bill to end the government shutdown, which has been the longest in US history. Now, it has been sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, after which the government will officially reopen. US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana, speaks with reporters after the vote to re-open the government at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, November 12, 2025.(AFP)

This was done via H.R.5371. As per the US Congress it focused on ‘Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026’.

What is HR 5371?

HR 5371 is a Bill which ends the government shutdown by giving FY2026 continuing appropriations for most federal agencies. This will carry on through Jan 30, 2026. Appropriations will also be given through the end of FY26 for agriculture, military construction and veterans affairs, and legislative branch programs. Notably, it extends to expiring programs and authorities at the same time.

“Specifically, the bill provides continuing FY2026 appropriations to most federal agencies through the earlier of January 30, 2026, or the enactment of the applicable appropriations act,” the US Congress notes.

It is also known as a continuing resolution (CR) that brings to end the shutdown which had gone into effect on October 1, 2025 since the FY2026 appropriations bills had not been enacted. Through the CR, most programs are funded, along with activities at the FY2025 levels, along with many exceptions that give funding flexibility as well as additional appropriations for various programs.

Apart from that the Bill also gives back pay to all federal workers who didn't get their salaries during the shutdown. It also prohibits agencies from taking action related to reduction in force (RIF) through January 30, 2026. It also makes null the RIFs that were implemented by federal agencies between October 1, 2025 and the date of the bill being enacted.

The bill also includes regular FY2026 appropriations bills that fund the following agencies and activities though the end of FY2026. They are -

the Department of Agriculture,

the Food and Drug Administration,

Department of Defense military construction and family housing activities

the Department of Veterans Affairs,

Congress and agencies that support Congress, and several related and independent agencies.

It also extends several authorities and programs. This includes authorities related to -