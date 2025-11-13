Shutdown update: What is H. Res. 873? House passes key rule ahead of vote to reopen govt

The US House of Representatives began voting on reopening the government on Wednesday with the passing of H. Res. 873 - a resolution that will allow the House to quickly move with discussions before the final vote on the move can take place. US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the US House on Wednesday,(AFP)

The H. Res. 873 was passed with 213 in favor, and 209 against. Notably, H. Res. 873 was passed with strict division along party lines. The 213 voting Republicans supported passage, while all 209 voting Democrats opposed it.

What Is H. Res. 873?

H. Res. 873 sets the rules for a quick House vote on the Senate’s government funding bill (H.R. 5371), which keeps the government running until Jan. 30, 2026. It limits debate to one hour, blocks any amendments, allows a symbolic protest vote from Democrats, and then moves directly to a final up-or-down vote.

If the bill is passed in the final vote, then it will go to President Donald Trump for his signature. Once the POTUS signs the bill, it will officially end the ongoing government shutdown- now in its 43rd day.

When Is The Final Vote On The Shutdown?

The US House of Representatives are expected to vote on the new spending bill passed by the Senate on Monday, starting at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The first round of votes is expected to take place around 5 p.m. ET with the final round of votes coming at around 7:15 p.m. later in the evening.

Steve Scalise, the House Majority Leader, also confirmed the same to CNBC. “We’ll start the process probably around 4, 5 o’clock," he said. The actual vote on the bill to fund the government will probably come later, around 7 o’clock,” he said, earlier today.