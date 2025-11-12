50 Cent blasts ‘crazy’ govt shutdown, shares frustrations as air travel woes hit Thanksgiving plans

50 Cent has criticized Donald Trump in light of the government shutdown, which has resulted in thousands of flight delays and cancellations throughout the United States. More than 3,000 flights have been halted amid the chaos, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warning that air traffic could be “reduced to a trickle” if the government shutdown continues. 50 Cent filmed himself on his plane, saying, “They just said that they are not even allowing the jets to depart.”

In a CNN interview, Duffy voiced his worries that many travelers intending to return home for Thanksgiving might find themselves unable to do so. “Many of them are not going to be able to get on an airplane, because there are not going to be that many flights that fly if this thing doesn't open back up,” the Transportation Secretary stated.

50 Cent calls government shutdown ‘crazy’

It seems that 50 Cent has been directly impacted by the travel disruptions. Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared his experience while expressing anger towards the Trump administration.

In the post, he referred to it as a “poor travel day”, according to reports from the Mirror US.

Another video was captioned, “Man, the airport is f----d up, forget about traveling at this moment! Unless you are driving, all roads lead to Shreveport.”

The footage featured several stranded travelers waiting in an airport terminal as delays and cancellations increased. In the video, 50 Cent stated, “Man, the airport's f----- up.”

He further described the government shutdown as “crazy.”

In a later post that has since been deleted, the rapper humorously posted an image of a poster praising Donald Trump during the chaos.

The Instagram posts come in the wake of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s declaration that it will be cutting air travel capacity by as much as 10% this weekend at 40 of the busiest airports in the nation.