'Tina Peters next': After George Santos, MAGA base rallies to free ex-Mesa county clerk jailed for voting systems breach

President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of former Republican Congressman George Santos, who'd been sentenced to seven years jail for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Following Trump's announcement via a Truth Social post, MAGA loyalists have raised a rallying cry for Tina Peters to be freed next. Tina Peters is reportedly serving her nine-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.(X/@RealHickory)

Peters, the ex-Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years behind bars over voter systems breach, in 2024.

What Republicans are saying about Tina Peters

Several Republicans, including MAGA supporters have sought Tina Peters' release next, after Trump announced Santos' sentence was being cut short.

“Free Tina Peters next!,” one person on X said. Another added, “Next is Tina Peters. Book it.” Yet another person said, “@realDonaldTrump @POTUS THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR FREEING @MrSantosNY !!!!!,” and added, “Yes, Tina Peters next!!!”.

Notably, Republican heavyweight Marjorie Taylor Greene, who hasn't always seen eye to eye with Trump in his second term, also joined in demanding Peters be freed next. She posted from her personal account, “Thank you @realDonaldTrump for releasing George Santos from prison!!! Now let’s FREE TINA PETERS NEXT!!!”

What did Tina Peters do?

Tina Peters was sentenced over her role in a 2021 security breach in the elections office that was supposed to be overseen by her. She's reportedly serving her nine-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Peters was accused of breaching the Mesa County's elections systems during a 2021 security update to try and prove debunked claims of election fraud. In 2024, she was found guilty of three felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one felony count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one misdemeanor count of official misconduct, one misdemeanor count of violation of duty in elections, and one misdemeanor count of failure to comply with the secretary of state.

Trump's calls for Peters' release

Trump, since becoming President again, has raised calls for Peters to be freed at least twice. In August this year, he wrote on Truth Social “FREE TINA PETERS, a brave and innocent Patriot.” Trump had also warned of ‘harsh measures’ if Peters wasn't set free.

Then, in September, Reuters reported Trump repeating his call for Peters to be let out jail. However, given that Peters' arrest is a state matter, President Trump can only call for her release.