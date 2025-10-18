Trump drops F-bomb during Zelensky meeting; warns about massive conflict - Watch

President Donald Trump surprised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials after dropping the F bomb during his meeting on Friday. The expletive he used was not for Zelensky. The 79-year-old was warning Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro against conflict with the US. U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (REUTERS)

“He has offered everything,” Trump said, referring to Maduro. “You know why? Because he doesn't want to f*** around with the United States.” The press conference was concluded immediately after the president's comment.

This is not the first time Trump has dropped the F-bomb during a press event. In June, he lashed out after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to break down.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing,” Trump said back then.

The New York Times reported that Trump cursed in public over 1700 times during his 2024 presidential run.

“We’re gonna have businesses that used to be in New Hampshire that are now in Mexico. Come back to New Hampshire, and you can tell them to go f*** themselves," he said back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Trump said that it would be premature to give Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as he hosted Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. The American president had earlier announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a call to hold a new summit in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump told journalists at the White House.