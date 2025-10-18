George Santos' sentence commuted: Can ex-New York Rep run for office again? Details here

President Donald Trump on Friday said that he has commuted the sentence of former US Rep George Santos, who is serving more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft charges. The 37-year-old was sentenced in April after admitting last year to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people, including his own family members, to make donations to his campaign. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber in Washington, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP)

He reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, in southern New Jersey, on July 25 and is being housed in a minimum security prison camp with fewer than 50 other inmates.

“I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life,” he added.

Can George Santos run for office again?

Yes, Santos can run for federal office again. The commutation does not restore his voting rights or erase his conviction, but it does not impose a disqualification under the Constitution or federal law. Article I, Section 3 of the US Constitution requires senators to be "inhabitant[s] of the State" and of a certain age, but no clause bars felons.

The House can expel members (as it did Santos in 2023 with a 311-114 vote), but voters can re-elect them, as seen with Michael Myers (D-PA), who ran after 1980 bribery conviction and expulsion. Santos, ineligible for the House floor until his term expired in January 2025, is now free to campaign.

Santos, a Brazilian-born US citizen, could run for Congress in 2026, but his expulsion sets a precedent: no expelled member has returned to the House since 1861.