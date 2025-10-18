Trump health update: Bombshell hip replacement report sparks concerns; ‘will only get worse’

President Donald Trump's health has become a hot topic of discussion. A report on Friday stated that the 79-year-old is battling serious mobility issues and could be forced to undergo a double hip replacement surgery. RadarOnline cited sources to add that Trump is showing ‘worrying signs’ of cognitive decline. The White House is yet to react to the new report. President Donald Trump gestures from the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews(AP)

This comes as Trump's second ‘routine yearly checkup’ determined that he is in ‘exceptional health’. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after experiencing mild swelling in his lower legs.

"President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health," White House physician Capt Sean Barbabella said in a memo.

However, recent footage of Trump dragging his right leg while exiting a golf cart at his Mar-a-Lago resort sparked concerns.

Trump's inner circle worried

Now, RadarOnline reported that the president's inner circle is worried about his movements, and even arthritis and hip deterioration.

“He's dealing with more pain than he admits publicly. His hips and knees have been bothering him for a while, and he's trying to keep it under wraps. People close to him have heard doctors suggest he might need surgery – maybe even on both hips – to stay mobile. He absolutely hates appearing vulnerable, particularly in public, but it's clear he's not moving like he used to,” a source told the publication.

“He steadies himself more often now and takes his time when walking.”

RadarOnline also quoted a rehabilitation specialist as saying that Trump appears to exhibit a ‘knock knee’ condition. "He appears to have knees that angle inward, which adds strain to the hips and lower back. At his age and height, that kind of alignment can quickly lead to arthritis and lasting mobility problems."