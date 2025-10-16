Trump reveals first night in White House with Melania Trump: ‘That was a surreal experience’

During a fundraiser for his grand ballroom project, President Donald Trump revealed how he and his wife, Melania Trump, spent their first night in the White House. However, those hoping for a glimpse into the private life of the first couple were left empty-handed, as the president recalled how he spent his first night marveling at his new residence in January 2026. Trump shared his feelings about his first night in the White House with Melania Trump.(AP)

Also Read: Lara Trump offers to perform at Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show: ‘You can throw…’

Trump reveals his and Melani's first night at White House and what they did do

On Wednesday evening, Trump told the attendees, “To me, there’s nothing like the White House. After I won, the first night, I went up and I’m standing in the residential hallway with Melania and I’m looking into the Lincoln Bedroom,” as reported by The Independent.

The president continued, “I say, ‘That was a surreal experience.’ I’m saying, ‘Do you believe this? We’re in the White House and that’s the Lincoln bedroom!’” He added, "It takes a while to get [used to it]. I’m still not, probably, used to it. It’s just a special place, what can I say. So we have to take care of it."

Trump and Melania tied the knot in 2005, welcoming their son, Barron Trump, the following year. Since Trump's first term in office, the couple has been the subject of ongoing speculation regarding their personal dynamics.

Also Read: Trump challenge coin photos surface online, Netizens hail design as ‘a piece of art’

In 2018, reports surfaced suggesting that teh couple slept in separate bedrooms, with some interpreting this as a sign of their independent lifestyles. Tensions also seemed to rise that year following revelations that the president had allegedly paid porn star Stormy Daniels “hush money” to silence her about a 2006 affair before the 2016 election.

The first lady's decision to cancel the trip abroad with him and arrive separately at his State of the Union address further fueled speculation, as reported by the New York Times at the time.

The president has consistently denied the affair with Daniels. During the trial, she testified about the encounter, and Trump was ultimately found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. While Melania did not attend the trial, reports indicate that she privately described the proceedings as a “disgrace,” as reported by The Independent.