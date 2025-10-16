Photos of the Trump challenge coin have surfaced on social media shortly after the US President was hailed for his role in securing the release of the remaining Hamas hostages. Benny Johnson shared photos of the challenge coin, writing, “The Trump challenge coin is INSANE”. Trump challenge coin photos surface online, Netizens hail design as ‘a piece of art’ (Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

The commemorative challenge coin for Trump is labelled as the 45th and 47th President. The design features the presidential seal on one side and a custom emblem with Trump's name on the other. The Trump challenge coin is even being sold as collectibles online.

Many praised the coin’s design in the comment section of the post. “It looks pretty awesome! I have 2 challenge coins from deployments, but nothing compares to this one,” one user commented. “Now that's a piece of art. Love or hate Trump, you can't deny this coin's got style,” wrote a user, while another said, “That seal doesn’t just shine it speaks history. 45th & 47th side by side… a symbol carved in resolve, not luck.”

“That's a true collector's piece right there. The attention to detail is incredible - definitely one of the most unique challenge coins I've ever seen,” one user wrote, while another said, “Ddddamn! Impressive indeed.” A user wrote, “That coin looks like it was forged to start conversations and break timelines. The design, the detail, the symbolism—it’s pure spectacle. Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t deny it’s crafted to grab attention.”

What is a challenge coin?

A challenge coin is a small, medallion-like token that a leader presents to members of a group to signify membership or honor an achievement, or to simply boost camaraderie. The tradition was originally associated with the military, but now includes first responders, government agencies, businesses, and other organizations.

In September, Trump presented members of the elite Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon with a challenge coin each. An X post by the White House read at the time, “President Donald J. Trump welcomes the elite Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon to the Oval Office, personally presenting each member with a Presidential Challenge Coin.”

A video of Trump handing out the challenge coins also surfaced on X.

In recent months, others have flaunted their Trump challenge coins on social media. American television host and author Wayne Allyn Root shared a photo of the challenge coin on X, writing, “One of nicest memories of Oval Office visit- President Trump gifted us with a beautiful Presidential challenge coin.”