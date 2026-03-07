Kristi Noem affair row: Shocking reason husband Bryon is not filing for divorce despite humiliation

Byron Noem had to sit through his wife, former DHS boss, Kristi Noem's deposition, where the 54-year-old was asked about her alleged affair with top aide Corey Lewandowski. A report revealed that the South Dakota businessman was ‘humiliated’, but has decided to continue his marriage. Kristi Noem, center, husband, Bryon Norm, left, at a ​House Judiciary Committee hearing (AP)

This comes a day after President Donald Trump announced that he is replacing Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security. He said that Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin has been tapped for the role. The appointment would require US Senate confirmation.

Noem wrote on social media: “We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again.” Her personal life was under scrutiny during congressional hearings this week. She was asked whether she had a sexual relationship with Lewandowski. Both are married. The ex-DHS boss called the question from Rep Sydney Kamlager-Dove ‘tabloid garbage’.

However, now a report details her husband, Byron Noem's reaction.

Why Byron Noem is not filing for divorce The New York Post cited a family source to report on Friday that Byron's family is hoping he leaves Kristi Noem. But he has decided not to file for divorce. The report stated that his decision is because of his Christian faith and commitment to his vows.

Members of Byron's extended family told The Post that the businessman has ‘long felt it was his religious duty to stand behind his wife — even as the very public scandal rocks their marriage’.

“He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do. So he has put up with the humiliation. We will see if he sticks with her now. I think it’s him honoring the calling from God. But it seems like there would be some limit to that.”

The two have been married since 1992. They went to the same high school and began dating when Kristi was a junior at Hamlin High School in Hayti. Bryon was a freshman at Northern State University. They have three children together.