What is ‘Shield of the Americas’? Kristi Noem's new role explained

President Donald Trump has announced a major change in his administration. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will become the new Secretary of Homeland Security starting March 31, 2026. What is Shield of the Americas? explained (AP)

He also shared that the current Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will move to a different role linked to a new security plan called the “Shield of the Americas.”

What is the ‘Shield of the Americas’? The “Shield of the Americas” is a new security program that Trump said will focus on improving safety and cooperation across countries in the Western Hemisphere.

According to Trump's Truth Social Post, as part of this plan, Kristi Noem will serve as the Special Envoy for the initiative. The program is expected to address issues such as border security and stronger cooperation between countries in North and South America.

Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas…"

Trump said more details about the initiative will be revealed during an announcement scheduled for Saturday in Doral, Florida. The plan is expected to outline how the United States will work with other nations in the region as part of the new security effort.

Who is replacing Kristi Noem as a new Secretary of Homeland Security? Markwayne Mullin was born on July 26, 1977. He is a Republican politician from Oklahoma and a member of the Cherokee Nation. He is known for supporting President Donald Trump and his “America First” policies.

Before politics, Mullin ran his family businesses and briefly worked as an undefeated professional MMA fighter. He has served as Oklahoma’s junior U.S. Senator since January 3, 2023, after previously representing the state’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House from 2013 to 2023.