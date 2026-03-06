Markwayne Mullin family: All on wife Christie Mullin and children
Markwayne Mullin and his wife, Christie Mullin, have been married for 28 years. They have six children.
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the dismissal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. He said he will nominate Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin as her replacement. The move comes amid mounting criticism of Noem’s leadership, particularly regarding the department’s immigration enforcement and disaster response efforts.
“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS),” Trump posted. “I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’”
Trump also said he will appoint Noem as a “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere.
Who is Markwayne Mullin?
Born on July 26, 1977, Markwayne Mullin is a politician, businessman, rancher, and enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. A Republican from Oklahoma, Mullin is known for his conservative “America First” stance and strong support for President Trump.
He has a diverse background, including a brief career as an undefeated professional MMA fighter, wrestling experience, and managing his family businesses.
Mullin currently serves as Oklahoma’s junior U.S. Senator, a position he has held since January 3, 2023, after winning a special election to fill the seat vacated by Jim Inhofe. Previously, he represented Oklahoma’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House from 2013 to 2023.
Markwayne Mullin’s family
Mullin and his wife, Christie Mullin, have been married for 28 years. High school sweethearts from Oklahoma, the couple has six children: Jayce, Jim, Andrew, Larra, Ivy, and Lynette.
The family resides on a working cow-calf ranch in Westville, Oklahoma, where they maintain their ties to rural life and agriculture.
On June 13, 2025, Mullin shared a video with his wife, wishing her on their anniversary.
"28 years married to this beautiful lady. I love you, Christie," he captioned the video.
