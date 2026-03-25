Joseph Duggar arrest: Sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband break silence on ‘devastating news’
Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo spoke out about her brother Joseph's arrest for child molestation.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her spouse, Jeremy Vuolo, have finally addressed the arrest of her brother, Joseph Duggar, for child molestation.
Joseph was taken into custody on March 18 and faced charges for lewd and lascivious conduct involving a victim under the age of 12, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior towards a victim aged 18 or older.
The former reality television personality was also accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in Florida in 2020, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
Also Read: Joseph Duggar update: Jessa Duggar deletes post amid Kendra Duggar's arrest; ‘As a family…’
Joseph Duggar's sister speaks out after his arrest
Speaking during Wednesday's episode of the couple's podcast, Jeremy called it a “devastating news,” emphasising that “it’s been a really difficult week” for the couple, Page Six reported.
“It’s been one of those weeks that feels like years. And I did not think my heart could break like it has this week,” Jinger, who has been in matrimony with Jeremy since 2016, added.
Opening up about the anguish and sorrow they have experienced regarding this situation, the former star of Counting On said that the way it's affected so many people is “just unthinkable” and “so hard and painful on many levels."
Jeremy further said that the pair is thinking about the victim who displayed remarkable courage in coming forward with the accusations against Joseph, 31.
“Just the effect on that young person’s life is unimaginable,” Jeremy said. “And then to see the ripple effect of that horrific crime across the board … I think that’s been for me, the forefront of my mind is just thinking [about] the horror of a crime like that affecting so many for so many years.”
He said that they “are praying for the victim,” and "all those affected.”
Jinger then mentioned her brother Josh, who had earlier been accused of molesting minors, including their sisters Jill and Jessa, and is currently incarcerated for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.
“The pain and hurt that’s caused to us … it’s hard to know what to do sometimes, moving forward. You just feel the weight of it,” she remarked.
Joseph admits his crime
The now-14-year-old girl stated that Joseph requested her to sit beside him on a couch, after which he covered them with a blanket and inappropriately touched her private areas. Allegations also state that Joseph rubbed his hands on her thighs.
Officials reported that Joseph admitted to the offense when confronted by the father of the victim.
Following Joseph’s arrest, both he and his wife, Kendra, were charged with endangering a minor and false imprisonment after law enforcement conducted a home study and discovered several suspicious locks within their residence.
Kendra, who has four children with Joseph, was arrested on Friday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was released a few hours later after posting a bond of $1,470.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More