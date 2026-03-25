Joseph Duggar arrest: Sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband break silence on ‘devastating news’

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her spouse, Jeremy Vuolo, have finally addressed the arrest of her brother, Joseph Duggar, for child molestation. Joseph Duggar arrest: Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo express sorrow for the victim and concern over the impact of his actions, while also reflecting on their family's struggles with similar past accusations. (jingervuolo/Instagram)

Joseph was taken into custody on March 18 and faced charges for lewd and lascivious conduct involving a victim under the age of 12, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior towards a victim aged 18 or older.

The former reality television personality was also accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in Florida in 2020, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

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Joseph Duggar's sister speaks out after his arrest Speaking during Wednesday's episode of the couple's podcast, Jeremy called it a “devastating news,” emphasising that “it’s been a really difficult week” for the couple, Page Six reported.

“It’s been one of those weeks that feels like years. And I did not think my heart could break like it has this week,” Jinger, who has been in matrimony with Jeremy since 2016, added.

Opening up about the anguish and sorrow they have experienced regarding this situation, the former star of Counting On said that the way it's affected so many people is “just unthinkable” and “so hard and painful on many levels."

Jeremy further said that the pair is thinking about the victim who displayed remarkable courage in coming forward with the accusations against Joseph, 31.

“Just the effect on that young person’s life is unimaginable,” Jeremy said. “And then to see the ripple effect of that horrific crime across the board … I think that’s been for me, the forefront of my mind is just thinking [about] the horror of a crime like that affecting so many for so many years.”

He said that they “are praying for the victim,” and "all those affected.”

Jinger then mentioned her brother Josh, who had earlier been accused of molesting minors, including their sisters Jill and Jessa, and is currently incarcerated for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

“The pain and hurt that’s caused to us … it’s hard to know what to do sometimes, moving forward. You just feel the weight of it,” she remarked.

Joseph admits his crime The now-14-year-old girl stated that Joseph requested her to sit beside him on a couch, after which he covered them with a blanket and inappropriately touched her private areas. Allegations also state that Joseph rubbed his hands on her thighs.

Officials reported that Joseph admitted to the offense when confronted by the father of the victim.

Following Joseph’s arrest, both he and his wife, Kendra, were charged with endangering a minor and false imprisonment after law enforcement conducted a home study and discovered several suspicious locks within their residence.

Kendra, who has four children with Joseph, was arrested on Friday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was released a few hours later after posting a bond of $1,470.