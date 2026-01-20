What happened to Kai Trump's arm? Trump's granddaughter seen wearing sling at National Championship game

President Donald Trump attended the College Football Playoff national championship game between Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday. He was joined by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his granddaughter, Kai Trump. Kai Trump, United States President Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump look on during the national anthem before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The family was shown on the broadcast during the national anthem, performed by Jamal Roberts. Viewers quickly noticed that Kai Trump was wearing an arm sling, typically associated with fractures or post-surgical recovery. This prompted concern and speculation on social media.

What happened to Kai Trump? On January 7, Kai Trump announced that she underwent surgery on her left wrist for a golf injury.

"Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex," she said in a post on Instagram.

"The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics. I look forward to my rehab in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain-free!"

The 18-year-old high school senior was the youngest player in the field at The Annika, marking her LPGA Tour debut in mid-November. She is set to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami, according to Reuters.