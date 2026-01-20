Was Donald Trump booed at National Championship game? White House weighs in
Social media is divided on audience reactions for President Donald Trump during the national anthem at the National Championship game.
Published on: Jan 20, 2026 7:04 AM IST
By Shirin Gupta
President Donald Trump is in attendance for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Miami and Indiana, along with daughter Ivanka Trump.
Social media users are divided if Trump was cheered or booed during the course of the national anthem. White House shared a video of Trump saluting when the national anthem is played, and the audience's reaction when Trump and family appeared on screen. They wrote, “President Donald J. Trump receives massive cheers from the Hard Rock Stadium crowd during the national anthem at the @CFBPlayoff National Championship. :us::football:”