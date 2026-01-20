Edit Profile
    Was Donald Trump booed at National Championship game? White House weighs in

    Social media is divided on audience reactions for President Donald Trump during the national anthem at the National Championship game.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 7:04 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    President Donald Trump is in attendance for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Miami and Indiana, along with daughter Ivanka Trump.

    United States President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Kai Trump, and Jared Kushner look on during the national anthem before the CFP National Championship college football game Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    United States President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Kai Trump, and Jared Kushner look on during the national anthem before the CFP National Championship college football game Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

    Social media users are divided if Trump was cheered or booed during the course of the national anthem. White House shared a video of Trump saluting when the national anthem is played, and the audience's reaction when Trump and family appeared on screen. They wrote, “President Donald J. Trump receives massive cheers from the Hard Rock Stadium crowd during the national anthem at the @CFBPlayoff National Championship. :us::football:”

