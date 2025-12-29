Why is GenZ posting less on social media?

For years, the Instagram grid has been our digital diary with curated galleries of vacations, brunch plates, and carefully angled selfies. But if you look at the profiles of the youngest users today, you might find something startling: zero posts. From private accounts to completely empty feeds, the ‘Posting Zero’ trend is redefining our relationship with the screen (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Gen Z, once known as the most outspoken and ‘online’ generation, is leading a quiet revolution. From private accounts to completely empty feeds, the ‘Posting Zero’ trend is redefining our relationship with the screen.

From public stage to private sanctuary According to a study of 2,50,000 users published in The Financial Times, social media use has dropped by nearly 10%, driven largely by Gen Z’s retreat from the public eye.

Dr Aditi Govitrikar, actor and mental health advocate, views this shift as a conscious effort to break free from digital shackles.“I consider ‘Posting Zero’ as their way to get out of the digital addiction clutch and be more private and choosy in what they want to see, post, and connect with,” she shares.

Digital detox or just a new hiding spot? While the empty grid might look like a total unplugging, experts suggest it’s more of a migration than an evacuation. Users aren’t necessarily deleting the apps; they are moving to ‘Close Friends’ lists, anonymous accounts, or group chats. Arpita Kohli, psychologist and counsellor at PSRI Hospital, notes that while the trend offers relief, it isn’t a “silver bullet” for mental health. She warns that while it reduces public ‘like-seeking,’ it doesn’t fully eliminate the habits of social comparison.

Breaking the ‘perfection’ trap The psychological toll of maintaining a ‘perfect’ online persona has reached a breaking point. Jitendra Chouksey, health educator and founder of FITTR, believes this step back is a necessary reaction to the way platforms are designed. He says, “Social media companies kept capitalising on short content format for maximising engagement while completely disregarding its effect on mental health. Something that was once a tool to make friends has become a tool for propaganda, misinformation and health anxiety.”

What GenZ says: Srishti Shaw, a 25-year-old program manager, believes the generation is moving away from the “selling side” of social media. “I feel the common thread among us now is a preference for things that are meaningful, spending quality time and having a good laugh in the real world rather than feeling the need to show it off,” Shaw explains. “We are moving more toward the consumption side; we want good content to watch, but we don’t feel the need to ‘sell’ our own lives anymore,” she adds.

For others, the move to an empty grid is simply about reclaiming their personal space. Gurbir Dhot, a 24-year-old entrepreneur, echoes the same saying, “I just don’t like sharing my life online. My accounts are limited to cousins and close friends because I feel some things are meant for family and not friends, or vice-versa. It’s about choosing who gets to see what.”