Trump was asked whether he would use force to take over Greenland. His response

US President Donald Trump has made clear his intentions of taking over Greenland, at times, threatening detractors — especially European countries — of additional tariffs for opposing his demands, while also citing Chinese and Russian threats over the island. Trump made the remarks during an interview with NBC News. (File photo/REUTERS)

Earlier in the day, Trump said he no longer needs to think "purely of peace" after being snubbed for a Nobel, adding the world will not be safe until Washington controls Greenland.

The US President has, however, not made it clear whether he would use force to take over Greenland, especially since talks with Denmark have failed to yield any results.

The US President, in an interview with NBC, declined to say whether he would use force to seize Greenland. Asked if he would use force to seize Greenland, the US president said, “No comment."

He also said that Europe should focus on Ukraine war, rather than Greenland.

“Europe ought to focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine because, frankly, you see what that’s gotten them,” Trump said, adding “That’s what Europe should focus on — not Greenland.”