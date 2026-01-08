Kai Trump undergoes wrist surgery: What happened to Donald Trump’s granddaughter?

“Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex,” Kai wrote. She added that the operation was successful and performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics.

Kai , the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., announced on Instagram that she had surgery on her left wrist on Wednesday. In her post, she explained that the procedure addressed injuries to key stabilizing tissues.

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of US President Donald Trump , has revealed that she recently underwent surgery to treat a wrist injury that had been affecting her golf career. The update was shared directly by Kai on social media.

Kai said she is looking ahead to rehabilitation and is hopeful about returning to the sport without pain. “I look forward to my rehab in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain-free,” she wrote.

Golf career and recent competition The wrist injury comes as Kai continues to build her competitive golf résumé. According to the New York Post, she was recently seen wearing a bandage on her wrist during an interview on a podcast show, which sparked questions about her health.

In mid-November, Kai competed in The Annika, her first-ever LPGA Tour event. Fox Sports reported that she was the youngest player in the field. While she finished last overall, she showed improvement during the second round of play, gaining experience at a high level of competition.

Despite the setback, Kai’s long-term plans remain unchanged. Both the New York Post and USA Today report that she is set to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami starting in the fall.

Kai turned 18 last year in the month of May. She is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. And she has four siblings: Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia. Her father, Donald Trump Jr., and mother, Vanessa Trump, divorced after over a decade of marriage.