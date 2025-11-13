Kai Trump at LPGA: Trump's granddaughter spills the beans on talk with grandpa and Tiger Woods

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, is set to tee up in her first LPGA event this week after receiving a sponsor exemption to The Annika. U.S. President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Trump attend the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York.(via REUTERS)

The amateur golfer has been preparing under the spotlight. She has received encouragement from both her grandfather and golfing legend Tiger Woods.

In a candid press conference ahead of the event, Kai revealed Woods some advice. “He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens,” Woods told her.

President Donald Trump and the grandfather of Kai also told her to “go out there and have fun,” Reuters reported.

Debut in the professional sports arena

Kai received an invitation to The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, which marks one of the LPGA Tour's key tournaments outside the majors.

Her exemption drew immediate scrutiny as she ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and does not carry the typical performance metrics of a seasoned pro, as per Sky Sports.

Tournament host and ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam told Golf talking about Kai, “To be 18 and hear all the comments … she must be super tough on the inside.”

With nearly nine million followers across social platforms, Kai’s presence also serves a promotional purpose. Golf Monthly reports say that her invite may be driven more by name recognition than competitive readiness.

Kai insists that she is here to learn. “I think I’m going to learn a lot no matter what happens … I’m just going to go out there and have fun and see which way it goes.”

Kai, speaking in a video shared to her Instagram, said, "It has been a dream of mine to compete at the professional level, and I’d like to thank the Pelican Golf Club for the invitation. I’m looking forward to teeing up and competing with the best players in the world."