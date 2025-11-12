Mithali Raj: Women’s cricket in India is entering its golden chapter

Chandigarh: On November 2, millions of Indian fans rejoiced as the women’s cricket team was crowned world champions for the first time, after two ODI World Cup finals had ended in heartbreak. In a chat with HT, former skipper and batting great, Mithali Raj, who did TV commentary and then celebrated with the players in Navi Mumbai, gives her perspective. Former India captain Mithali Raj during ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy unveiling event. (PTI)

Excerpts:

India finally won its first Women’s World Cup…

Watching India lift the trophy was overwhelming. As a commentator, I followed every step of their journey, but deep down I was living it with them. Before the semis against Australia, I was nervous. That rivalry always stirs old memories. In the final, I felt we were a few runs short, and as SA built partnerships, the tension was getting to me. I couldn’t bear to watch the last few overs. Then came that deafening roar, we had finally done it… When I lifted the trophy with them, it felt like things had come a full circle after years of dreams and heartbreaks.

What does this win mean to you?

Having led the teams that finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017, I know the heartbreak. For years, we watched Australia and England dominate the world stage. This time, it was our turn to make history. Winning at home makes it even more special. This team didn’t just play for themselves, they played for every girl who ever picked up a bat dreaming of wearing the India colours. Now that they’ve tasted what it feels like to win, many more titles will follow.

How would you describe the team’s journey from your playing days?

It has been remarkable… Each phase has taken the game a step forward. The WPL in particular has been a turning point. It has given players the confidence to play fearlessly, to share the field with the world’s best and to learn from them.

India had a shaky start. Was Jemimah’s 127 against Australia the turning point?

Jemi’s innings was outstanding and came at the perfect time. After the New Zealand game, India finally found the right balance with a sixth bowling option. Chasing 339 (vs Australia) was never going to be easy, but the way Jemi played, with clarity and fearlessness, shifted the momentum. That knock not only took India to the final but also gave them the belief they could go all the way.

Was leaving Shafali Verma out of the original squad a mistake?

Selection calls are never easy, but I do feel Shafali should have been at least in the reserves… her ability to change games early on is something you can’t ignore. It was wonderful to see her make such an impact in the final (87 & 2/36). She showed maturity and confidence.

Who would you say embodied the spirit of this World Cup?

I’d actually choose three – Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt and Marufa Akter. Deepti has been India’s most consistent all-rounder. She delivers when it matters most and truly deserved the Player-of-the-Tournament award. Laura was outstanding for SA as captain and batter, scoring back-to-back centuries and leading with composure. Marufa (Bangladesh) caught everyone’s attention with her bowling. At just 20, she’s a star in the making.

How do you see the future of women’s cricket in India?

The 2017 final inspired many girls to pick up a bat and ball. This win will create an even bigger wave. We can expect much stronger competition at domestic level, which will raise the standard of the game. Youngsters like G. Kamalini, Niki Prasad and VJ Joshita, who were part of the U19 World Cup-winning team, are coming through strongly.

Harmanpreet is the first India captain to win an ICC trophy. What is your view on captaincy going forward?

It’s too soon to discuss that… The selectors will have their plans as we look to the T20 World Cup in seven months. Split captaincy has worked in the past, but whether it can work again depends on what they feel is best for balance and continuity.

What does this win symbolise?

India had the talent and potential. What it needed was belief, structure and opportunity. When young girls see India lifting the World Cup, they’ll understand that dreams can become reality. The journey of women’s cricket in India is entering its golden chapter.