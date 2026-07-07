Andrew Flintoff’s son, Rocky named in England 19s for Youth Tests after a string of good scores in Youth ODIs

Seems like there is another Flintoff getting ready to serve English cricket and be a nightmare to the rest of the cricketing world. Andrew Flintoff requires no introduction. Considered one of the finest fast-bowling all-rounders of all time, he has served the game with distinction. Now his son, Rocky, a batter by trade, is making the headlines, having been selected for the England Under-19s for a couple of home Youth Test matches against the South Africans starting next week. Although it’s not the first time that he has been selected for the longest-format, it is testimony to the 18-year-old’s cricketing talent. Rocky Flintoff is after emulating his father. (The Barmy Army on X)

Rocky has played five first-class and eight List A games to date and has represented England Lions and the Lancashire 2nd XI. In the preceding three ODIs against the South Africans, Rocky contributed 29, 79 not out and 55. He is also the youngest to score a century for England Lions.

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“The batter is currently away on international duty with the Young Lions and has had a successful ODI series against the Proteas. He came second in the run charts, hitting 163 runs at an average of 81.5, with two half-centuries.

“If Flintoff plays against South Africa, it will be the third Youth Test series he has played after featuring in the previous two English summers. He hit 93 against India in 2025 and a top score of 106 against Sri Lanka the season before.

“Ralphie Albert of Surrey will captain the 15-player squad, with uncapped duo Jacob Blades and Bradley Sylvester are also included. The rest of the group is made up of players who were involved in the recently completed Youth ODI series. Surrey all-rounder Albert captained the Young Lions in that series, which they won 2-1 following a 76-run victory in Beckenham on Monday,” Lancashire Cricket said on Tuesday.

England Men U19s Youth Test squad: Ralphie Albert (Surrey - captain), Will Bennison (Yorkshire), Jacob Blades (Glamorgan), Robbie Bowman (Durham), Ben Dawkins (Kent), Caleb Falconer (Middlesex), Ali Farooq (Leicestershire), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Alex French (Surrey), Charlie Harmison (Durham), Manny Lumsden (Hampshire), James Minto (Durham), Jack Nelson (Middlesex), Bradley Sylvester (Yorkshire), Charlie Taylor (Warwickshire)

England Men U19s v South Africa Men U19s schedule: Friday 10 - Monday 13 July – 1st Youth Test; The County Ground, Beckenham

Friday 17 - Monday 20 July – 2nd Youth Test; The County Ground, Hove