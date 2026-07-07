Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence after ‘falsely-attributed’ statement circulates, has a message for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav may no longer be part of India's set-up, but his heart still beats for the Men in Blue. However, the two-time World Cup winner is far from pleased with fake quotes spreading like wildfire on social media and has urged the public not to believe fabricated statements attributed to him. Social media can be a breeding ground for misinformation, with trolls and anonymous users often creating fake quotes to drive engagement. Surya has now categorically denied the claims, making it clear that he remains an ardent supporter of the Indian cricket team – with or without him in the squad. Suryakumar Yadav dismissed fake quotes attributed to him. (AFP)

"I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support,” he said in an official statement.

"I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information.”