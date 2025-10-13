Donald Trump shares update on son Barron's progress at NYU, ‘He’s a good…’

Donald Trump provided an update on his son Barron Trump’s progress at New York University during a conversation with his granddaughter, 18-year-old Kai Trump. President Trump made the remark shortly before his youngest son started his sophomore year at a satellite campus in Washington, DC. Donald Trump shares update on son Barron's progress at NYU(AFP)

Trump was seen in a video out on a golf outing with Kai in late August. As Kai vlogged their day, she asked her grandfather questions about the White House and his personal life.

Kai asked Trump how her uncle, 19-year-old Barron, was doing at NYU days before it was revealed that the first son was moving into the White House to complete the fall semester at a secondary campus in the capital. “Good, he’s doing good. He’s a good boy. He loves you. He said, ‘Say hello to Kai, dad’,” Trump replied.

He added, “I said, ‘Barron, why don’t you come out and watch?’ … he’s so cute.”

Melania and Barron’s joint habit that annoys President Trump

Trump recently revealed that he does not like it when his wife Melania, and son Barron, converse in Slovenian, an expert revealed. Mary Jordan, who penned the biography of the first lady titled The Art Of Her Deal, claimed that Trump becomes annoyed when he is unable to understand what his family is discussing.

"There's a unit within the family unit, and it's Melania, her mother, her father, and Barron. And they all speak Slovenian,” Jordan said in a conversation with CBS News.

It was recently also revealed that Barron is richer than his mom Melania. While Trump’s finances are valued at $7.3 billion, Barron comes in second at $150 million and Melania at $20 million, according to the Irish Star. Barron, at just 19 years old, has reportedly been meeting business partners.