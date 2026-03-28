Tiger Woods car crash update: Concerning report about legendary golfer's future amid Florida accident

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities added that the accident took place just after 2 PM local time on Jupiter Island. There were no other details, though CBS 12 cited a source as saying there were no serious injuries.

This is the third time Woods have been involved in a car crash. Back in 2021, his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles that led to multiple leg and ankle injuries.

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Concerning update on Tiger Woods' future With the The Masters Tournament fast approaching, uncertainty continues to surround whether Woods will return to Augusta National.

Trump’s comments raise eyebrows In a surprising development, President Donald Trump suggested the 50-year-old, who is dating Vanessa Trump, may not compete this year.

Speaking on Fox News’ The Five, Trump said:“I love Tiger. He’ll be there, but he won’t be playing in it.”

While Woods’ participation has not been officially ruled out, Trump’s remarks have fueled speculation that the five-time Masters champion could sit out.

Injury struggles cloud comeback Woods has been battling multiple injuries over the past year, including a torn Achilles in March 2025 and lumbar disk surgery later that October.

Discussing his recovery, Woods admitted: "Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun ... I’ve had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn’t quite heal like it did when I was 24. Doesn’t quite bounce back."

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"So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it’s hard to just move around."

He also acknowledged the long road ahead: "My body has been through a lot. It’s one of those things, each and every day I keep trying, keep progressing and working on it."

“I’m trying to get this body at a level where I can play at the highest level again.”

Woods has not competed in a traditional PGA Tour event since July 2024, when he played at The Open Championship. However, he did recently appear in the tech-driven TGL league, offering a glimpse of his progress.

That appearance sparked hope among fans that he might return for the Masters, especially as past champions automatically receive invitations. Still, inclusion on entry lists does not guarantee participation.