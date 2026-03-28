Tiger Woods injury update: What happened to star golfer ahead of Augusta Masters? Scary car accident photo out

Tiger Woods injury update: Golfing legend Tiger Woods was reportedly involved in a car crash on Jupiter Island, near Palm Beach, in Florida on Friday. Local media outlet WPTV cited deputies to report that the accident took place at around 2 PM local time The Martin County Sheriff's Office noted that the crash occurred near 281 Beach Road.

Meanwhile, WPTV published a photo from the scene, showing a vehicle rolled over. Fans are now concerned.

Tiger Woods injury update Authorities are currently investigating the cause and other details of the accident. As per WPTV, Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to share more information at 5 PM.

In a relief for the 15-time major champion's fans, the report noted that it is unclear if Woods was injured in the wreck.

CBS 12 cited a source as saying there were no serious injuries.

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Tiger Woods' history with car crashes The 50-year-old was involved in a car crash in California in 2021. He suffered multiple fractures back then. In 2017, the golfer was arrested in Palm Beach County on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

In May 2017, Woods was arrested near his home in Jupiter, Florida, after police found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. While initial reports suggested alcohol impairment, authorities later confirmed that he had a mix of prescription medications in his system, including painkillers and sleep aids.

Woods later said he experienced an unexpected reaction to the drugs. The case did not result in a traditional DUI conviction; instead, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving, entered a diversion program, and completed probation along with DUI education requirements.

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Several years later, in February 2021, Woods was involved in a far more serious incident - a high-speed rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it crossed a median and overturned multiple times. Emergency responders had to extract him from the wreckage, and he was rushed to the hospital with severe leg injuries. Woods underwent multiple surgeries, with doctors inserting rods, screws, and pins to stabilize his right leg.

Investigators later determined that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved in the 2021 crash. Instead, the accident was attributed to excessive speed and a loss of control on a challenging stretch of road.