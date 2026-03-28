Tiger Woods injury update: What happened to star golfer ahead of Augusta Masters? Scary car accident photo out
Tiger Woods injury update: Golfing legend Tiger Woods was reportedly involved in a car crash on Jupiter Island, near Palm Beach, in Florida on Friday. Local media outlet WPTV cited deputies to report that the accident took place at around 2 PM local time The Martin County Sheriff's Office noted that the crash occurred near 281 Beach Road.
Meanwhile, WPTV published a photo from the scene, showing a vehicle rolled over. Fans are now concerned.
Tiger Woods injury update
Authorities are currently investigating the cause and other details of the accident. As per WPTV, Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to share more information at 5 PM.
In a relief for the 15-time major champion's fans, the report noted that it is unclear if Woods was injured in the wreck.
CBS 12 cited a source as saying there were no serious injuries.
Read More: Puka Nacua ‘bite’ row: New Madison Atiabi videos raise concerns amid ‘F*** all the Jews’ allegations
Tiger Woods' history with car crashes
The 50-year-old was involved in a car crash in California in 2021. He suffered multiple fractures back then. In 2017, the golfer was arrested in Palm Beach County on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).
In May 2017, Woods was arrested near his home in Jupiter, Florida, after police found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. While initial reports suggested alcohol impairment, authorities later confirmed that he had a mix of prescription medications in his system, including painkillers and sleep aids.
Woods later said he experienced an unexpected reaction to the drugs. The case did not result in a traditional DUI conviction; instead, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving, entered a diversion program, and completed probation along with DUI education requirements.
Read More: ‘Fire Brandon Beane…’: Why Damar Hamlin's new contract has sparked backlash against Bills
Several years later, in February 2021, Woods was involved in a far more serious incident - a high-speed rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it crossed a median and overturned multiple times. Emergency responders had to extract him from the wreckage, and he was rushed to the hospital with severe leg injuries. Woods underwent multiple surgeries, with doctors inserting rods, screws, and pins to stabilize his right leg.
Investigators later determined that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved in the 2021 crash. Instead, the accident was attributed to excessive speed and a loss of control on a challenging stretch of road.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More