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    ‘Fire Brandon Beane…’: Why Damar Hamlin's new contract has sparked backlash against Bills

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 12:25 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) defends in the secondary during a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, (AP)
    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) defends in the secondary during a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, (AP)

    Damar Hamlin contract news: The Buffalo Bills and General Manager Brandon Beane are facing intense backlash on social media after re-signing Damar Hamlin on a one-year contract. The 28-year-old safety, who entered free agency this offseason, will spend his sixth year in Buffalo.

    However, some fans are concerned. “You know what.. gave Beane an A grade up until now... this pick has dropped it to a C+,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    “We let DJ Reader go to Baltimore to resign Damar Hamlin. Beane is washed,” another fan tweeted.

    A third one added:"We done blaming McDermott now lol Beane should get fired."

    Why the backlash?

    The criticism largely stems from Buffalo’s defensive rebuild. The team has brought in new faces in the secondary, including safeties CJ Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, signaling a shift in direction.

    Against that backdrop, some fans expected a complete overhaul rather than retaining players they view as depth options.

    Hamlin’s on-field performance

    Since being drafted in the sixth round in 2021, Hamlin has recorded:

    185 tackles

    9 pass break-ups

    2 interceptions

    1 forced fumble

    He has played 53 games (27 starts) but has not consistently produced standout numbers, which has fueled debate over his roster spot.

    2023 cardiac arrest

    Hamlin’s journey, however, goes beyond statistics. He became a central figure in one of the most shocking moments in recent NFL history when he suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023.

    After being resuscitated on the field, he made a remarkable recovery and returned to play, becoming a symbol of resilience across the league.

    Recent seasons and role

    Following his return, Hamlin was gradually reintegrated before delivering the most productive stretch of his career in 2024, starting 14 games.

    Last season, however, he was limited to five appearances after landing on injured reserve with a pectoral injury and was pushed into a backup role.

    A defense in transition

    Buffalo’s defensive setup is undergoing change, with Joe Brady taking over as head coach and Jim Leonhard stepping in as defensive coordinator following the departure of Sean McDermott.

    Hamlin is expected to compete for a backup role as the team reshapes its secondary.

    Bigger picture

    The Bills’ decision reflects a balancing act between loyalty and performance. While Hamlin’s story continues to inspire, the team’s ambitions, and fan expectations, are centered on results.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

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    News/Sports/Us Sports/‘Fire Brandon Beane…’: Why Damar Hamlin's New Contract Has Sparked Backlash Against Bills
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