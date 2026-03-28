‘Fire Brandon Beane…’: Why Damar Hamlin's new contract has sparked backlash against Bills

Damar Hamlin contract news: The Buffalo Bills and General Manager Brandon Beane are facing intense backlash on social media after re-signing Damar Hamlin on a one-year contract. The 28-year-old safety, who entered free agency this offseason, will spend his sixth year in Buffalo.

However, some fans are concerned. “You know what.. gave Beane an A grade up until now... this pick has dropped it to a C+,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“We let DJ Reader go to Baltimore to resign Damar Hamlin. Beane is washed,” another fan tweeted.

A third one added:"We done blaming McDermott now lol Beane should get fired."

Why the backlash? The criticism largely stems from Buffalo’s defensive rebuild. The team has brought in new faces in the secondary, including safeties CJ Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, signaling a shift in direction.

Against that backdrop, some fans expected a complete overhaul rather than retaining players they view as depth options.

Hamlin’s on-field performance Since being drafted in the sixth round in 2021, Hamlin has recorded:

185 tackles

9 pass break-ups

2 interceptions

1 forced fumble

He has played 53 games (27 starts) but has not consistently produced standout numbers, which has fueled debate over his roster spot.

2023 cardiac arrest Hamlin’s journey, however, goes beyond statistics. He became a central figure in one of the most shocking moments in recent NFL history when he suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023.

After being resuscitated on the field, he made a remarkable recovery and returned to play, becoming a symbol of resilience across the league.

Recent seasons and role Following his return, Hamlin was gradually reintegrated before delivering the most productive stretch of his career in 2024, starting 14 games.

Last season, however, he was limited to five appearances after landing on injured reserve with a pectoral injury and was pushed into a backup role.

A defense in transition Buffalo’s defensive setup is undergoing change, with Joe Brady taking over as head coach and Jim Leonhard stepping in as defensive coordinator following the departure of Sean McDermott.

Hamlin is expected to compete for a backup role as the team reshapes its secondary.