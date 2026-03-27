Puka Nacua ‘bite’ row: New Madison Atiabi videos raise concerns amid ‘F*** all the Jews’ allegations
Puka Nacua is at the center of a new controversy. This week it was reported that the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is being sued for allegedly biting two women and making an antisemitic statement during a New Year's Eve gathering. Now, new videos of the woman suing him, identified as Madison Atiabi, have emerged.
New videos emerge from the night
TMZ Sports obtained footage shows plaintiff Atiabi dancing near Nacua while he appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle later that night. The clip captures music playing loudly as others around her continued partying.
Another video from earlier in the evening shows Atiabi at a nightclub, appearing to be in a celebratory mood.
TMZ sources cited in the report claim the footage was recorded hours after the alleged biting incident.
What the Puka Nacua lawsuit alleges
Atiabi has filed a lawsuit, police report, and request for a restraining order, accusing Nacua of multiple acts during a December 31 gathering in Los Angeles.
The complaint alleges that Nacua said "F*** all the Jews" during dinner, which Atiabi says left her "immediately ... uncomfortable and emotionally distressed."
She further claims the situation escalated physically later that night, alleging that Nacua bit her on the shoulder, leaving visible marks. A second woman was also allegedly bitten on the thumb, causing her to "scream in acute pain."
Puka Nacua pushes back
Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has denied that the antisemitic remark was ever made, stating that witnesses present dispute the claim. While acknowledging the physical interaction, the defense described the biting as "horseplay," rejecting the broader allegations as misleading.
Do the videos change anything?
The newly surfaced clips do not directly confirm or refute the central claims. However, they provide additional context around the timeline of events. Atiabi’s legal team maintains that the footage was recorded after the alleged incident and does not contradict her account.
What’s next
A hearing in the case is scheduled for April 14, with Atiabi seeking unspecified monetary damages.
At 24, Nacua remains a key figure for the Los Angeles Rams and is eligible for a major contract extension this offseason. The outcome of the case could have significant implications both legally and professionally.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More