Puka Nacua ‘bite’ row: New Madison Atiabi videos raise concerns amid ‘F*** all the Jews’ allegations

Puka Nacua is at the center of a new controversy. This week it was reported that the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is being sued for allegedly biting two women and making an antisemitic statement during a New Year's Eve gathering. Now, new videos of the woman suing him, identified as Madison Atiabi, have emerged.

New videos emerge from the night TMZ Sports obtained footage shows plaintiff Atiabi dancing near Nacua while he appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle later that night. The clip captures music playing loudly as others around her continued partying.

Another video from earlier in the evening shows Atiabi at a nightclub, appearing to be in a celebratory mood.

TMZ sources cited in the report claim the footage was recorded hours after the alleged biting incident.