Vanessa Trump shared key family update hours before Tiger Woods car crash
Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods' girlfriend, posted a key update on X (formerly Twitter) hours before his car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida.
Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods' girlfriend, posted a key update on X (formerly Twitter) hours before his car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida. The ace golfer was involved in an accident that took place after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road near the Palm Beach area.
The accident left fans worried and many flocked to Woods' social media and his girlfriend's to check for updates on the 50-year-old.
As per a source at Martin County Fire Rescue, it was a two-car crash, one vehicle was a rollover. One person is stable, while another refused to go to the hospital. MCFR said there are no injuries to anyone, CBS12 reported.
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While Vanessa did not have any update after the accident, she had shared one hours before the crash.
Vanessa Trump: Post came hours before crash
Vanessa Trump had shared an update on her X profile which linked to Kai Trump's Instagram stories, hours before the crash.
Kai had put up posts from the Miami Open and noted that Kai Trump was watching Aryna Sabalenka in action.
One photo was with the tennis player herself and the other was with Allan Kournikova, the youth golfer.
Notably, Kai is the daughter of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr, president Donald Trump's son. Vanessa and the president's son split in 2018 and she's currently dating Tiger Woods.
As per a New York Post report, neither Vanessa nor Kai were in the car at the time of the accident.
Tiger Woods crash update and 2021 accident
Tiger Woods was in a rollover crash and no details about the cause of the crash and Woods' condition was immediately made clear. A photo of the crash was shared widely online.
It showed one vehicle sideways on the road with law enforcement personnel present at the scene. “Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida,” the caption read.
Another photo of the same scene, but more zoomed out, was also shared with a cop car visible in the foreground.
Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Notably, Woods has been in a rollover accident before. In February 2021, the legendary golfer faced extensive injuries. He was in a rollover car crash in Southern California and hurt his legs bad.
At the time, Woods had needed multiple surgeries and had taken almost 10 months for his recovery before he was able to play golf again.
The recent accident comes after much was discussed about Woods' return to golf over the last few weeks. The 15-time major champion underwent a back surgery in 2025 where he had the collapsed lumber disc replaced. Woods then played for the first time since surgery in a public setting at the TGL Finals. There has also been buzz about Woods possibly making a return to the 2026 Masters in two weeks but no official confirmation has come from Woods in this matter yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More