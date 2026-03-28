Vanessa Trump shared key family update hours before Tiger Woods car crash

Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods' girlfriend, posted a key update on X (formerly Twitter) hours before his car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida. The ace golfer was involved in an accident that took place after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road near the Palm Beach area. Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been dating after the latter split up with Donald Trump Jr. (X/@Breaking911) The accident left fans worried and many flocked to Woods' social media and his girlfriend's to check for updates on the 50-year-old. As per a source at Martin County Fire Rescue, it was a two-car crash, one vehicle was a rollover. One person is stable, while another refused to go to the hospital. MCFR said there are no injuries to anyone, CBS12 reported. Also Read | 'Vanessa Trump was not…': First reactions to Tiger Woods' Florida car crash emerge; details out While Vanessa did not have any update after the accident, she had shared one hours before the crash. Vanessa Trump: Post came hours before crash Vanessa Trump had shared an update on her X profile which linked to Kai Trump's Instagram stories, hours before the crash.

Kai had put up posts from the Miami Open and noted that Kai Trump was watching Aryna Sabalenka in action.

Vanessa Trump Instagram update. (Instagram/KaiTrumpgolfer)

One photo was with the tennis player herself and the other was with Allan Kournikova, the youth golfer.

Kai Trump at Miami Open (Instagram/KaiTrumpgolfer)

Notably, Kai is the daughter of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr, president Donald Trump's son. Vanessa and the president's son split in 2018 and she's currently dating Tiger Woods. As per a New York Post report, neither Vanessa nor Kai were in the car at the time of the accident. Tiger Woods crash update and 2021 accident Tiger Woods was in a rollover crash and no details about the cause of the crash and Woods' condition was immediately made clear. A photo of the crash was shared widely online. It showed one vehicle sideways on the road with law enforcement personnel present at the scene. “Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida,” the caption read.

Another photo of the same scene, but more zoomed out, was also shared with a cop car visible in the foreground.