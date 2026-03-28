Tiger Woods crash photos surface; fans flock to golfer's X, Insta accounts after Florida accident

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was involved in an accident on Friday and photos of the car crash from Florida surfaced online, sparking concerns about his health. Amid this, fans flocked to the 50-year-old's X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, to express their worries for the pro golfer. Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident sparking concerns among his fans. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Woods was in an accident that took place after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island, which is close to the Palm Beach area of Florida. As per a source at Martin County Fire Rescue, it was a two-car crash. One of the vehicles was a rollover. One person is stable, while another refused to go to the hospital, authorities had further added. MCFR said there are no injuries to anyone, CBS12 reported. An immediate update on Woods' condition is not known at this time.

A New York Post report noted that Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter and President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, were also not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Photos of the crash were widely shared online.