Tiger Woods crash photos surface; fans flock to golfer's X, Insta accounts after Florida accident
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was involved in an accident on Friday and photos of the car crash from Florida surfaced online, sparking concerns about his health.
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was involved in an accident on Friday and photos of the car crash from Florida surfaced online, sparking concerns about his health. Amid this, fans flocked to the 50-year-old's X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, to express their worries for the pro golfer.
Woods was in an accident that took place after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island, which is close to the Palm Beach area of Florida. As per a source at Martin County Fire Rescue, it was a two-car crash. One of the vehicles was a rollover. One person is stable, while another refused to go to the hospital, authorities had further added. MCFR said there are no injuries to anyone, CBS12 reported. An immediate update on Woods' condition is not known at this time.
A New York Post report noted that Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter and President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, were also not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Photos of the crash were widely shared online.
Tiger Woods car crash photos
A photo from the scene of the crash showed one vehicle sideways on the road and authorities present at the location.
Another photo was more zoomed in and showed the crash site from the same angle. However, it appeared that with a loading truck and other vehicles on the road, the stretch might have been closed off to public access for the time being.
Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident but a cause for the accident has not yet been provided. Amid this, fans have flocked to Woods' social media accounts to express concerns for the golfer.
Also Read | Tiger Woods car crash update: 2 vehicles, 1 person stable, no injuries - Latest info in Florida accident probe
Tiger Woods X and Instagram accounts in focus after accident
Woods posted the same thing on both Instagram and X days before the crash. It was a promotion for a line of golfing wear. “A legacy unlike any other,” the company wrote, sharing a clip of Woods.
Many of the golfer's fans flocked to the comment section after the accident to express their concerns.
“I think you need a self driving @Tesla Tiger,” one remarked. Another added “Can you please stop getting in drunk accidents?”. Yet another added “prayers my guy.”
One person also chipped in wishing for a quick recovery and said “hope you’re ok,” attaching a tiger emoticon, and continued “Speedy recovery.”
On Instagram too, Woods' post saw comments like “buddy needs to quit driving.” One person wrote a lengthy remark saying "Praying for you in the mighty Name of the Lord Jesus Christ! All praise and honor and glory to God: the Father, the Son Jesus Christ, and the Person of the Holy Spirit! - forever and ever! Amen! Jesus Christ says in Matthew 11:28, “Come to ME all who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.”
Yet another wrote in all caps, about an hour back – as of the time of writing – “PLEASE BE OKAY TIGER”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More