Tiger Woods car crash update: 2 vehicles, 1 person stable, no injuries - Latest info in Florida accident probe

New details are slowly emerging after golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash on Jupiter Island in South Florida on Friday afternoon. Tiger Woods involved in a South Florida rollover crash as officials investigate. (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened The crash took place shortly after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island, a coastal community north of Palm Beach. According to CBS12, a source at Martin County Fire Rescue confirmed that it was a two-car crash, with one of the vehicles rolling over.

No injuries reported in the accident The most important update so far is that Martin County Fire Rescue told CBS12 that no injuries have been reported. One person involved in the crash was described as stable, while the other refused hospital treatment.

Woods' exact condition has not been officially confirmed yet and no statement has been released on his behalf at this stage.

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump and her daughter Kai Trump were not in his car when it rolled over, according to New York Post.

The timing could not be more significant as The Masters Tournament just around the corner, the crash has added a fresh layer of uncertainty over whether Woods will make his highly anticipated return to Augusta National this year or not.

Also Read: Vanessa Trump shared key family update hours before Tiger Woods car crash

Investigation ongoing The Martin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is actively investigating the circumstances of the accident. No details about what caused the crash have been released yet.

Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to address the media at 5pm on Friday, though the location of that briefing had not been announced yet.

Also Read: Tiger Woods car crash update: Concerning report about legendary golfer's future amid Florida accident

Wood's history in accidents This is not the first time Woods has found himself at the center of a serious road accident. Back in February 2021, the golf star suffered severe injuries when his car rolled over in Southern California.

Los Angeles County authorities later told that speed was the main factor behind that crash. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told that Woods was travelling at around 84 to 87 mph in a zone with a 45 mph limit, and that "the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway" also played a role.

The vehicle rolled over multiple times, leaving Woods with serious damage to his lower right leg and ankle that took extensive surgery to recovery. Despite the severity of the accident, authorities ruled it "purely an accident" and no charges were made against anyone.