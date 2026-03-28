Did Trump call for Tiger Woods pardon? Fact-checking viral Truth Social post after DUI arrest

It was shared widely on social media. One account shared it on X writing “AMAZING”. The post had over 1 million views at the time of writing.

“I've just been told that Tiger Woods , who is a Great Golfer and even Greater American, was involved in a minor fender bender today, and as a result of a misunderstanding, was charged with a dreaded DUI. This happening as he attempts to return to professional golf. Everyone deserves a second chance, which Tiger never got, if we're being honest. That is why I am calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to IMMEDIATELY AND COMPLETELY PARDON Tiger so he can focus on The Masters and help to Make Golf Great Again!,” the alleged post read.

Tiger Woods. the legendary golfer, was arrested on DUI suspicion after he got into a car accident in Florida on Friday. Following this, a post went viral allegedly showing President Donald Trump call for Woods to be pardoned on Truth Social.

Did Trump make Truth Social post about Tiger Woods? Despite the wide reach of the post, Trump did not actually call for Woods to be pardoned on Truth Social. His posts have been about Chuck Schumer and the filibuster, as well as the war with Iran. Trump has not mentioned Woods in any of his Truth Social posts today, which is what the date of the fabricated post indicates.

Grok fact-checked the claim too, and wrote “No, this isn't a real post from Trump. It's a satirical meme created after Tiger Woods' DUI arrest yesterday following a rollover crash in Florida. Trump has expressed sympathy for Woods but hasn't called for any pardon from DeSantis or posted this.”

Also Read | Tiger Woods health update: Trump's 'some difficulty' after crash remark sparks worries amid DUI charges. arrest

While Trump did not make a Truth Social post seeking Woods be pardoned, the president did speak about the car crash. Trump was asked about the incident as he landed in Miami to speak at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit.

He said “I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty.” Trump continued “I don’t want to talk about it,” when asked if Woods was hurt.

Woods got into an accident when he was driving his Land Rover at a high speed on a two-lane road near his home. The crash occurred as Woods tried to overtake a truck which was pulling a trailer. As per officials, Woods showed signs of impairment when they arrived on scene. This led to a DUI investigation. A breathalyzer test was taken after Woods was brought in. However, it confirmed that there was no alcohol in his system.

Woods is charged with Driving under the influence (DUI), Property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test and was lodged in the Martin County Jail.