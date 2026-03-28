Tiger Woods health update: Trump's 'some difficulty' after crash remark sparks worries amid DUI charges. arrest
President Donald Trump spoke out about legendary golfer Tiger Woods' car accident, amid concerns about the 50-year-old's health.
President Donald Trump spoke out about legendary golfer Tiger Woods' car accident, amid concerns about the 50-year-old's health. Woods was involved in a two vehicle accident on Friday after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island, which is close to the Palm Beach area of Florida.
He was later arrested in DUI (driving under influence) charges.
Trump, when he arrived at Miami to speak at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit, was asked by reporters about the Woods crash.
What Donald Trump said about Tiger Woods
Trump spoke about Woods' accident saying “I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty.”
When asked if Woods was hurt, Trump replied “I don’t want to talk about it.” Notably, Woods is currently dating Vanessa Trump, who was married to Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, and is mother to Trump's golfer granddaughter, Kai. Reports have indicated that neither Vanessa nor Kai were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Also Read | Why Tiger Woods refused to give a urine test after Florida car crash; police give details
Authorities, after Woods, crash noted that the matter was under investigation. Initially, a reason for the crash was not provided and no update was given on Woods either. As per a source at Martin County Fire Rescue, it was a two-car crash. One of the vehicles was a rollover. One person is stable, while another refused to go to the hospital, authorities had further added. MCFR said there are no injuries to anyone, CBS12 reported.
Trump's remarks, meanwhile, sparked concerns about Woods' health.
Tiger Woods health update
As per latest reports, Woods has been arrested. Authorities said he showed signs of impairment, and was arrested on a DUI suspicion. Woods was last arrested in 2017 for a DUI, when south Florida police found him sleeping behind the wheel of his car. It was parked awkwardly and had damage to the driver's side. At the time, Woods had said it was due to a bad mix of painkillers. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
After his accident today, people flocked online worrying about his health. “When Tiger Woods is back to full health, it won’t just be golf fans saying, 'Get this man a driver',” one person remarked. Another added “Driving was always his weakness.”
Yet another added “Tiger Woods arrested for DUI...when is he gonna get a private driver already...he is not a good driver.”
Woods is now in Martin County Jail and a breathalyzer determined that alcohol was not involved. He has been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit a urine test.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More