Tiger Woods health update: Trump's 'some difficulty' after crash remark sparks worries amid DUI charges. arrest

President Donald Trump spoke out about legendary golfer Tiger Woods' car accident, amid concerns about the 50-year-old's health. Woods was involved in a two vehicle accident on Friday after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island, which is close to the Palm Beach area of Florida. Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI suspicion after an accident in Florida. (AP)

He was later arrested in DUI (driving under influence) charges.

Trump, when he arrived at Miami to speak at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit, was asked by reporters about the Woods crash.

What Donald Trump said about Tiger Woods Trump spoke about Woods' accident saying “I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty.”

When asked if Woods was hurt, Trump replied “I don’t want to talk about it.” Notably, Woods is currently dating Vanessa Trump, who was married to Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, and is mother to Trump's golfer granddaughter, Kai. Reports have indicated that neither Vanessa nor Kai were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

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Authorities, after Woods, crash noted that the matter was under investigation. Initially, a reason for the crash was not provided and no update was given on Woods either. As per a source at Martin County Fire Rescue, it was a two-car crash. One of the vehicles was a rollover. One person is stable, while another refused to go to the hospital, authorities had further added. MCFR said there are no injuries to anyone, CBS12 reported.

Trump's remarks, meanwhile, sparked concerns about Woods' health.

Tiger Woods health update As per latest reports, Woods has been arrested. Authorities said he showed signs of impairment, and was arrested on a DUI suspicion. Woods was last arrested in 2017 for a DUI, when south Florida police found him sleeping behind the wheel of his car. It was parked awkwardly and had damage to the driver's side. At the time, Woods had said it was due to a bad mix of painkillers. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

After his accident today, people flocked online worrying about his health. “When Tiger Woods is back to full health, it won’t just be golf fans saying, 'Get this man a driver',” one person remarked. Another added “Driving was always his weakness.”

Yet another added “Tiger Woods arrested for DUI...when is he gonna get a private driver already...he is not a good driver.”

Woods is now in Martin County Jail and a breathalyzer determined that alcohol was not involved. He has been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit a urine test.