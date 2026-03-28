Why Tiger Woods refused to give a urine test after Florida car crash; police give details

Tiger Woods refused to submit to a urine test following his rollover car crash in Florida. The Sheriff's Office, however, confirmed that the Florida state law allowed him to decline the test. Tiger Woods declined a urine test after his car crash in Florida, as permitted by state law. He was arrested for DUI suspicion, with signs of impairment. (AP File)

Authorities said Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after the car crash in Jupiter Island on March 27.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Woods showed “significant signs of impairment” at the crash scene and underwent field sobriety checks before being taken into custody.